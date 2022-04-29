Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Down 85.4% in April

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DDF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 22,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

