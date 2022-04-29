Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Down 85.4% in April

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DDF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 22,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
