Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.39 ($118.70).

Shares of DHER opened at €31.66 ($34.04) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.76 and a 200-day moving average of €75.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

