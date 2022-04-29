Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.39 ($118.70).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €31.66 ($34.04) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.