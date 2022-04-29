DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

