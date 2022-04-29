DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $946,612.71

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $946,612.71 and $6,024.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.53 or 0.07276369 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

