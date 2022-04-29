Desjardins Comments on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.17.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC began coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$210.63.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$118.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$112.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

