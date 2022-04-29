Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Increased to €16.30 by Analysts at UBS Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €15.30 ($16.45) to €16.30 ($17.53) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

DB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,420,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

