Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $201.65. The company had a trading volume of 656,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,921.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

