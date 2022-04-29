Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DMIFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 276,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Diamcor Mining has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

