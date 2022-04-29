Digital Fitness Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $936,721.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.01 or 0.07241176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 37,155,990 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

