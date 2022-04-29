Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.