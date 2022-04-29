Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80 to $6.90 EPS.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $146.12. 2,372,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,005. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.37. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

