Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 5.6%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). 336,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 303,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.79. The company has a market capitalization of £14.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Get Digitalbox alerts:

In other Digitalbox news, insider Martin Higginson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £35,000 ($44,608.72).

Digitalbox plc produces and publishes content. It operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which produces and publishes online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.