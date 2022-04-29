Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 5.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.07 and last traded at $95.11. Approximately 115,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,580,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

