DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRTT opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

