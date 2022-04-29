Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $154.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.