Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of DENR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475. Discovery Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
