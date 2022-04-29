Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DENR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475. Discovery Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Discovery Energy alerts:

About Discovery Energy (Get Rating)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.