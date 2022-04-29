Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,709 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day moving average is $259.12. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

