Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 79,702 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,902,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

