Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $62,669,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 1,864,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.