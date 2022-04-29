Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.78. 1,396,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,948. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average is $229.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

