Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $17.17 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,903 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,305,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. 24,988,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,263. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

