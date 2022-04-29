Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $16.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.55. 1,149,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,619. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.