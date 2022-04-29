Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

