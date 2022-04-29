Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $16.47 on Friday, hitting $659.11. 675,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $674.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.40 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

