Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18), with a volume of 98987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.48.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

About Diurnal Group (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.