Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €41.70 ($44.84) and last traded at €41.70 ($44.84). Approximately 1,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.60 ($44.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.89.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

