Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. Docebo has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 13.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.