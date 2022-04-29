DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -243.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

