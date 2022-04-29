Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,411 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. 72,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

