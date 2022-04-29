Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$71.42. 369,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,852. The company has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$52.22 and a twelve month high of C$76.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

