DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.75.
DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DoorDash stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,417. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
