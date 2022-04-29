DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.75.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,417. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

