DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion and a PE ratio of -62.87. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.99.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

