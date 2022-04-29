DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 355.8% in April

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of DBL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,026. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.