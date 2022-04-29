DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 355.8% in April

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DBL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,026. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth $298,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

