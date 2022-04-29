DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.83. DouYu International shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 22,483 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DouYu International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

