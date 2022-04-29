Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.08.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a one year low of $136.42 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.