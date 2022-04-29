Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 15,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,090,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $47,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

