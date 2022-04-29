Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 15,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,090,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $47,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
