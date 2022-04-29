Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 160,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

