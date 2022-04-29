Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 715,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DPRO stock remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Friday. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Draganfly by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Draganfly by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

