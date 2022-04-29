Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.