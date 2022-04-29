Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 593,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,148. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

