DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 4,243.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE:DTP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,791. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $54.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
