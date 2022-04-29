DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 4,243.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:DTP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,791. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $54.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the third quarter worth $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the third quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 19.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period.

