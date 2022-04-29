Duke Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 117.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

NYSE:DRE opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

