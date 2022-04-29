Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DPMLF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 8,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Dundee Securities cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

