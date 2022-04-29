Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.38. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 7,510 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$123.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.08.
Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)
Read More
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.