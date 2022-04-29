Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 12,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

