Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will report $89.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $95.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $370.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $393.41 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $411.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 178,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

