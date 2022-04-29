Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $171.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

EXP stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.50. 5,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.31. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $118.67 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

