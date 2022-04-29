Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces Earnings Results

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 1,201,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,530. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after acquiring an additional 934,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after buying an additional 542,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 176,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.