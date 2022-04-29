EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.69-6.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $13.63 on Friday, hitting $192.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,302. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

